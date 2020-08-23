Rosenwald school honors Green-Littles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Mable (Maybell) Green-Littles was born Sept. 13, 1920. She attended the public schools of Orangeburg County. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Second Providence Baptist Church in Bowman and later joined Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowman, where she serves as a dedicated member and mother of the church.

Littles has served faithfully as a Senior Choir member and missionary. She is a former Eastern Star member and worked with the summer food program in the community. She also was employed as a caregiver for many years.

In February of 1939, Mable married her soulmate, the late Jessroe (Jack) Littles Sr. They were blessed with 14 children: Paul, Shirley, Rosa Mae, Wilber, Jessie, Dora, Charlie, Mary, Betsey, Russcener, Jessroe, Vera, Schriell and Derrick.

Little's greatest love is her family. She loves spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always sacrifices her needs for the good of her family. Mable has always been a supportive, wise, kind and an encouraging person. She enjoyed cooking and gardening until she decided it was time for her children to cook, garden and take care of her.