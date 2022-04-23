Rivers Bridge memorial service to feature traveling exhibit

EHRHARDT – A Confederate Memorial Day Service will be held Friday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. on 325 State Park Road at the Rivers Bridge State Historic Site near Ehrhardt.

The event will feature displayed relics such as an original Confederate uniform in a traveling exhibit from the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. There also will be written, interactive descriptions of the Civil War battle at Rivers Bridge in February 1865.

Larry Watt, president of the Rivers Bridge Confederate Memorial Association, said, “For nearly a century and a half, our association has annually honored those who died at Rivers Bridge. Their actions and tactics are important to the history of our state.”

Some, such as association member Jerry Morris, have contended that Watt’s mention of military tactics used at Rivers Bridge alludes to the fact that Rivers Bridge war strategies and techniques are still being taught in modern military academies.

Morris is a retired Barnwell High School art teacher, Confederate re-enactor, retired adjunct psychology instructor for the University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie, and member of the executive committee for the Rivers Bridge Confederate Memorial Association.

Morris said, “A tradition that has endured for 146 years -- surviving the trials of Reconstruction, the tragedy of two world wars, the clashes of the civil rights era, and the restrictions of a pandemic -- is worth keeping and honoring.”

The Confederate Memorial Day service event on May 13 will fascinate history buffs with the ritualistic placement of wreaths and flags on Confederate graves as well as the graves of soldiers from World War II on site. A permanent exhibit from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, listing the casualties from both Confederate and Union sides during the Battle of Rivers Bridge, will draw guests there. Also, visitors can experience, as an intrinsic incentive, the well-documented history of the well-preserved battlefield site itself (one of a kind in the S.C. Park System).

According to SouthCarolinaParks.com, “Rivers Bridge State Historic Site marks the site of one of the Confederacy’s last stands against General William T. Sherman’s sweep across the South. Of all the Civil War Sites in South Carolina, the Battle of Rivers Bridge is the only one in the State Parks system that is home to a preserved battlefield.”

Dan Bell, historic resource coordinator with the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism who is based out of the Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site in Charleston, said, “The annual commemoration at Rivers Bridge is significant in several ways. It started in the decade after the Civil War when a group of local men gathered the Confederate dead from their scattered burial sites on the battlefield and reburied them in a common grave at the area now known as the Memorial Grounds.”

“Those men created the Rivers Bridge Memorial Association, and they began meeting every year at the common grave to remember the Confederate dead. It’s a tradition that continues to this day, and it’s because of that tradition that the battlefield and the Memorial Grounds were eventually preserved and are now part of the South Carolina State Park Service,” Bell added.

Morris stated the battle there was extremely important because of the battle strategies there as a historical study and for modern implications in war.

Morris said, “Personally, I have worked with several classes of captains from Fort Jackson to drill and teach them from the 1863 tactical manual. That was one of the most interesting things I’ve done as a ‘Living Historian.’”

A number of individuals in S.C. do re-enacting or “Living History”, and some come in Confederate uniform to show respect to the dead during the memorial service. The 10th SC Volunteer Infantry and Santee Light Artillery (in Confederate uniform) provide honor guard and fire salutes during the service.

The Memorial Day Service is always held on the Friday closest to Confederate Memorial Day, which is May 10 in S.C. The actual service is Friday, May 13. A musical prelude will begin at 10 a.m. with a program starting at 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds usually occurs around 12:30 p.m.

Bell said, “For many years the Rivers Bridge Confederate memorial services were large events that attracted many people, including prominent local politicians. Several South Carolina governors have spoken at past memorial services.”

Morris said, “In its heyday, back in the 1950s, as many as 4,000 people attended the event, but in more recent times, the crowd usually numbers around 250."

Artifacts that were formerly displayed in the Rivers Bridge Relic Room (before they were stolen in late 1980s) were recovered and moved to S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum, SC State Museum and SCPRT archives. This year, the S.C. Confederate Relic Room & Military Museum plans to bring Confederate soldier Samuel Cooper’s homespun uniform and other artifacts to the May 13 event.

According to information from the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum, Private Samuel Powell Cooper wore a butternut jean uniform during his service in the Confederate Army.

Cooper was the son of Alice Ann Reed and Clark Columbus Cooper and was born in 1848 and reportedly grew up in Barnwell and is thought to have enlisted in the cavalry, in defense of S.C., shortly before Sherman’s massive army invaded S.C.

Little is known about Cooper’s life during the four months of the Carolina’s Campaign and before his death in Raleigh, N.C., at age 17 in 1865. Records at Oakwood Cemetery, Raleigh, list a Private Samuel Cooper as being interred on May 16, 1865. He succumbed from either his wounds or from disease at a tragically young age. Perhaps a friend from his company or a relative attended his burial, because this rough-hewn uniform, and likely other belongings, were eventually brought home.

Allen Roberson, S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum executive director said, “This material culture is the only remaining physical link to these individual South Carolinians – many of whom are our ancestors -- who were part of the most significant and cataclysmic event in our nation’s history!”

The Rivers Bridge Confederate Memorial Association has been supporting the conservation of the uniform, which will be brought to the event among other historic items (the conservation price for the uniform alone has been listed as $12,000).

Roberson said, “We feel very fortunate to have a partner like the Rivers Bridge Memorial Association to help us save this significant material culture for the benefit of future generations of South Carolinians. That’s why the museum staff has traveled to Rivers Bridge each year for 10 years to bring artifacts from both the Rivers Bridge collection as well as the museum’s larger collection for temporary display. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Rivers Bridge artifacts.”

On Friday, May 13, at the aforementioned historic site, there will be a recognition of Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy and a traditional laying of memorial wreaths for both Confederate dead and World War II deceased veterans. Flags and wreaths will be placed on the graves, and this tradition dates back to when Confederate Memorial Day was referred to as Decoration Day.

A tour of the grounds will be happening during the day, and, again, the grounds are not just used for the Confederate dead.

Bell explained, “After World War II, a portion of the Memorial Grounds was dedicated for use as a burial site for local men who were killed in or had served in that conflict. Seven servicemen from that war – five who were killed in action – now rest there.”

“The addition of the World War II section helped give the site a wider focus, one that honors battlefield sacrifice from the Civil War up to the present,” Bell said.

Bell said, “And to honor the sacrifice of Civil War soldiers from both North and South, the South Carolina State Park Service created a permanent exhibit on the battle’s casualties in the Memorial Grounds several years ago.”

The exhibit includes the names of the Confederate and Union soldiers who were killed, wounded, captured or missing in the battle of Rivers Bridge.

