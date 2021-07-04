'Ride to Remember' begins July 9

COLUMBIA -- The Alzheimer's Association will hold its 13th annual "A Ride to Remember," a cross-state cycling event benefitting the South Carolina Chapter, on July 9-11. 250 cyclists will undertake a well-supported 252-mile journey from Simpsonville to Mount Pleasant over the course of three days, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg along the way. There are also over 150 "virtual riders" that will be fundraising and riding their 252 miles during the entire month of July.
The event has already raised over $515,000, over half of the $600,000 goal, to provide Alzheimer's support services, education and research programs through the Alzheimer's Association. The community may donate to support the cause at aridetoremember.org.
"We are so grateful for the dedicated riders in this event and for the volunteers who continue to show their support and make this event possible, even in our 13th year," said Ashton Houghton, Vice President of Development for the Alzheimer's Association South Carolina. "The funds raised will provide local support services, as well as support Alzheimer's research efforts."
In South Carolina, 95,000 people have Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological disorder, who require almost 200,000 unpaid caregivers to support activities of daily living, which is more than 298 million hours of care. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, less than half (45%) of seniors diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or their caregivers are aware of the diagnosis. Diagnosis is often delayed due to low public awareness of the early signs of Alzheimer's.
Cyclists will start off at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, from Heritage Park in Simpsonville, and conclude their journey at Patriot's Point in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, July 11. Newberry College will host the cyclists on Friday. Lunch for riders in Orangeburg Saturday will be sponsored by Morningside of Orangeburg, Riverside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Edisto Home Care and Hospice, with the Orangeburg Rotary Club and Lion's Club cooking and feeding the 250 "in-person" cyclists and many more volunteers Saturday evening.
For more information, visit alz.org/sc, or call 1-800-272-3900.