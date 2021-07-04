'Ride to Remember' begins July 9

COLUMBIA -- The Alzheimer's Association will hold its 13th annual "A Ride to Remember," a cross-state cycling event benefitting the South Carolina Chapter, on July 9-11. 250 cyclists will undertake a well-supported 252-mile journey from Simpsonville to Mount Pleasant over the course of three days, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg along the way. There are also over 150 "virtual riders" that will be fundraising and riding their 252 miles during the entire month of July.

The event has already raised over $515,000, over half of the $600,000 goal, to provide Alzheimer's support services, education and research programs through the Alzheimer's Association. The community may donate to support the cause at aridetoremember.org.

"We are so grateful for the dedicated riders in this event and for the volunteers who continue to show their support and make this event possible, even in our 13th year," said Ashton Houghton, Vice President of Development for the Alzheimer's Association South Carolina. "The funds raised will provide local support services, as well as support Alzheimer's research efforts."