Rep. Joe Wilson announces Congressional Art Competition
Rep. Joe Wilson announces Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Joe Wilson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Joe Wilson released the following statement encouraging students from South Carolina’s Second District to enter the Congressional Art Competition:

“I am grateful to announce that my office is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. I look forward to seeing the amazing examples of the young talent in South Carolina this year, I encourage all high school artists in the Second District to enter.”

Each year, members of the U.S. House of Representatives participate in a nationwide high school arts competition.

This annual competition invites high school students in South Carolina’s Second District to submit original works of art for a chance to have the artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. Artwork should represent this year’s theme, The Palmetto State: Capturing the Spirit of South Carolina.

All submissions must be delivered to Wilson’s district offices in the Midlands or Aiken-Barnwell by close of business on April 30.

For more information please visit the art competition information page on Wilson’s website, and if you have any questions, contact Jackson Gossett in the Midlands office at 803-939-0041 or jackson.gossett@mail.house.gov.

