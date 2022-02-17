Remembering George Washington's 290th birthday

The Sons of the American Revolution Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter's observance of Gen. George Washington's 290th birthday will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the Orangeburg Historical Society and Pioneer Cemetery grounds located at 1421 State Road S-38-211, in Orangeburg.

The program will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Dress is business casual, military uniform or colonial wear. Pictures will be taken for local and state publications. The program is open to the public. CDC COVID-19 protocol will be observed.

Col. Bill Connor, U.S. Army (Ret.), is scheduled to speak with a tribute to Washington.

Wreaths may be placed before the ceremony. Contact Doug Doster at 803-823-2824 if you have any questions or concerns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0