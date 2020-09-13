Pirates sure to be spotted on streets of Charleston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. -- When was the last time Pirates were seen invading Charleston? It’s safe to say that if it’s ever happened, it’s been a couple of centuries, however, that’s about to change on November 7, 2020. Cap’n Graybeard’s map has been lost Downtown and The Pirates Treasure Hunt needs your help to find it. The Hunt, created by event planning company, Scavengee, invites you and your favorite mates to don your most creative pirate costume and embark on a high-tech, citywide scavenger hunt.
In this first, socially safe experience, The Pirates Treasure Hunt will guide you through the streets of Charleston, encountering virtual pirates, collecting pieces of eight, and conquering numerous challenges… all in pursuit of discovering the buried booty. What do you need to participate? Sense of adventure, a smartphone, and the ability to channel your inner Pirate.
“The Pirates Treasure Hunt was created to help the community transition back to some level of normalcy, while also benefitting The Food Bank of Central & Northeastern Carolina. This entertaining experience blends components of a scavenger hunt with all of the adventure of a ‘who done it’ mystery adventure,” said Scavengee Creator, Steve Tishman. “Scavengee uses proprietary technology to layout a virtual ‘where is it’ board game across the city, and engages Swashbuckling Teams (comprised of two to six participants), to explore various sites where ‘virtual’ pirates test your knowledge, your powers of deduction, and your creativity before providing pieces of the treasure map. With each completed challenge, the Teams earn points and collect map pieces to discover the secret location of the buried treasure; upon completion, bragging rights and prizes are awarded for the highest score, best-costumed team, and most creative team name.”
The Pirates Treasure Hunt takes between 2.5 and 3 hours to find the treasure and is designed for teams of 2-6 Old Salts & Scallywags (adults and teens). Tickets are available for $50 per team (plus a $2.75 ticketing fee). Have some Lads & Lassies (kids under 12) who might like to join? Great! They can participate for free. The Charleston experience is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020, with the first Pirates beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Teams can begin their adventure between 10:00 a.m. and 1 p.m., however, all Pirates must complete their Hunt by 4 p.m.)
To experience an afternoon of fun, purchase your team ticket and challenge your friends and family to bring their own team https://scavengee.com/product/the-pirates-treasure-hunt-Charleston/
The Pirates Treasure Hunt includes the following social distancing safeguards:
- 3-hour start window allowing teams to begin their quest anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
- Flexibility to choose your route and navigate challenges, in any order
- Outdoor challenge locations are large enough to spread out
- Face coverings are encouraged while in public
