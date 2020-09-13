Pirates sure to be spotted on streets of Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. -- When was the last time Pirates were seen invading Charleston? It’s safe to say that if it’s ever happened, it’s been a couple of centuries, however, that’s about to change on November 7, 2020. Cap’n Graybeard’s map has been lost Downtown and The Pirates Treasure Hunt needs your help to find it. The Hunt, created by event planning company, Scavengee, invites you and your favorite mates to don your most creative pirate costume and embark on a high-tech, citywide scavenger hunt.

In this first, socially safe experience, The Pirates Treasure Hunt will guide you through the streets of Charleston, encountering virtual pirates, collecting pieces of eight, and conquering numerous challenges… all in pursuit of discovering the buried booty. What do you need to participate? Sense of adventure, a smartphone, and the ability to channel your inner Pirate.