Photo exhibition centers on 2 city residents

Photographers, by nature, are explorers. They are on a quest to discover. It could be a smile they coaxed from a bashful subject, a historic moment they instinctively anticipated or, when alone, wondering aimlessly, they encounter the uniquely gratifying image anticipated already somewhere in their soul. And lifting the camera, revering whatever time they have been given, they capture.
Bill Carter and Nathaniel Wallace have never met. Both have traveled the landscapes in South Carolina and beyond, expressing themselves through individually developed styles which, when viewed side-by-side, celebrate their kindred spirits.
An exhibition of their works, titled “A Few of My Favorites: People, Places, Times, Spaces,” will be on display from March 5 to April 30 at Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center at 649 Riverside Drive.
The artist Janet Kozachek, wife and partner of Nathaniel Wallace, an acclaimed artist in her own right, was inspired in her curator’s statement for this exhibit to undertake an exploration into the curatorial similarities and the trajectory planes that arc these artists back to South Carolina:
“This exquisite sense of presence can be found in awe-inspiring vistas, such as the snow- covered peaks of Norway in the art of Nathaniel Wallace, and in the sublime night view of the United States Capitol in the poignant photograph by Bill Carter. We are inescapably present in the artists’ intimate views as well,” Kozachek wrote.
Kozachek sees how they share an intimacy of hands, celebrating the weaver in Charleston and the milliner in Oslo:
“A pair of working hands with fingernails painted like gems of blue lapis are gently offset by a red handled pair of scissors in Bill Carter’s subtle, yet poignant work. Wallace finds a beautiful moment in a store window in the Netherlands.”
Were Carter’s and Wallace’s explorative eyes refined by viewing the cultural, scenic narrative of South Carolina? Kozachek sees this as the distinctive strength of this exhibit:
“The exhibition, ‘A Few of My Favorites: People, Places, Times, Spaces,’ is an exploration of unmanipulated or minimally manipulated reflections of observed environments. Nat Wallace’s haunting scenes of weathered buildings and abandoned farmsteads around the Southeast record the effects of nature and time upon man-made objects. Bill Carter captures the spirit and mood of everyday people as well as the intellect of iconic individuals.”
Both artists, exploring what the world offers to them as they envision it, pay homage truthfully, sincerely, and at times, with such artistic wisdom that their images, in essence, are a spiritual invitation: You are invited to love what they have found.
“Both artists depend upon serendipity, exploration and intuition in their photography. Through their evocative art, their photographs invite an internal narrative between viewer and image. These are images that eschewed the world of snapshots and sound bites, encouraging quiet contemplation and taking the time to observe and reflect.”