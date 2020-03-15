Photo exhibition centers on 2 city residents

Photographers, by nature, are explorers. They are on a quest to discover. It could be a smile they coaxed from a bashful subject, a historic moment they instinctively anticipated or, when alone, wondering aimlessly, they encounter the uniquely gratifying image anticipated already somewhere in their soul. And lifting the camera, revering whatever time they have been given, they capture.

Bill Carter and Nathaniel Wallace have never met. Both have traveled the landscapes in South Carolina and beyond, expressing themselves through individually developed styles which, when viewed side-by-side, celebrate their kindred spirits.

An exhibition of their works, titled “A Few of My Favorites: People, Places, Times, Spaces,” will be on display from March 5 to April 30 at Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center at 649 Riverside Drive.

The artist Janet Kozachek, wife and partner of Nathaniel Wallace, an acclaimed artist in her own right, was inspired in her curator’s statement for this exhibit to undertake an exploration into the curatorial similarities and the trajectory planes that arc these artists back to South Carolina: