Performing Arts Youth Theater to present ‘The Lion King’ musical

The Performing Arts Youth Theater will present Disney’s musical “The Lion King, Jr.” at the Cameron Auditorium on Highway 33 in Cameron on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 -13, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m.

Told through the lens of the lions in the African savanna, the story follows Simba’s adventure to the throne as he takes his rightful place as King of the Pridelands. He encounters many colorful characters along the way, some who help him and some who don’t want to see him succeed. It is a true tale of betrayal and destiny … good versus evil.

The 30-member cast consists of students who enrolled in the Performing Arts Youth Theater’s summer camp in Cameron, which began July 11. Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” is directed by Peggy Hirth, with music by John Capizzi, choreography by Bryce Drew, set design by Marty Millender, and costumes by Judith Tejan.

Ticket prices are $10 for everyone (plus processing charge) and are available now through Eventbrite by going to cameronscpayt.com/tickets. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.