Patriots Point to offer free admission to Vietnam veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer Vietnam veterans and their immediate family free admission on Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. The day will mark the 48th anniversary of the day United States troops left Vietnam.

Due to health safety measures related to COVID-19, there will not be a planned ceremony. Charleston food trucks will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Parking will cost $5.

Patriots Point is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is home to the Vietnam Experience, a three-acre re-creation of a Brown Water Naval Support Base and Marine Fire Artillery Base. The exhibit opened in 2014 and features audio and visual technology that brings the war to life in a respectful way. On Vietnam Veterans Day 2019, a display about Special Forces in the war opened to the public. The exhibit explains how Green Berets in the U.S. Army relied on oppressed tribe people known as Montagnards to help fight the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong. Special Forces trained more than 60,000 Montagnards to use modern weapons and warfare techniques.