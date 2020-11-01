Patriots Point open Veterans Day weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will serve as Charleston’s home for patriotism during Veterans Day week. In appreciation of those who served in the military, the museum will offer free admission to veterans on Wednesday, November 11 (Veterans Day), through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The museum has also partnered with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to showcase a breathtaking display of hundreds of American Flags. The flags will serve as reminder of the true meaning of Veterans Day and will fly in front of the Patriots Point Cold War Submarine Memorial. Those interested in sponsoring a flag in honor of a military hero, can visit charlestonrotaryflags.org. Funds raised will support local community service projects and the Charleston Fisher House. The flags will be displayed through Nov. 15.

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), at 11 a.m., Patriots Point and the USS Yorktown Foundation will host a private ceremony aboard the USS Yorktown for the museum’s volunteer force and will recognize volunteer longevity milestones, and award the 2020 Patriots Point Volunteer of the Year. Town of Mount Pleasant Mayor and Patriots Point Development Authority Board Member Will Haynie will be the featured speaker. Most members of the Patriots Point volunteer force served in the military. Many of their service photos are on display aboard the aircraft carrier.