Orangeburg native publishes juvenile adventure book with lessons of forgiveness, redemption

Wesley R.L. Battle graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 2016 and went on to Bob Jones University to obtain his bachelor of arts degree in cinematic arts. Not only did this diligent young man manage to work two jobs while attending college, allowing him to finish debt free, he also became inspired to write and publish a book.

“I was reading about terrible rulers throughout history and started getting these questions in my mind. What would happen if those evil rulers suddenly turned a new leaf? What if they thought about others instead of themselves? Would their subjects treat them with disdain, or would they forgive them?” said Battle.

These thoughts and questions spurred him to write a story about a selfish king who got kicked out of his kingdom. The king set out on a self-discovery, learning lessons and realizing the errors of his ways and returned to the kingdom a better version of himself. Battle shares the journey in his self-published book which is available on Amazon.com in paperback or Kindle e-reader format.

“Wilhelm the Lemming: How I was Dethroned and Became Emperor,” a fictional story with a suggested audience of readers in grades 5-12, can be good for by anyone who appreciates fantasy and adventure, according to the author.

“Kids can enjoy the wacky and action-packed adventure while adults can enjoy the book’s theme of redemption. The main lesson is that people can change for the better,” said Battle.

The writer wants readers to internalize that just as Wilhelm could change from being a selfish lemming into one that is caring, anyone can change from being rude and uncaring into a person who is considerate and kind.

Wesley, the son of David and Judy Battle and older brother to Caleb, has lived in Orangeburg for 20 years. He said he finds inspiration in nature as he takes long walks by himself, reads the works of others, watches movies and YouTube videos, and acts in theater productions. He has performed in “Aladdin Jr.” and “Clue” at the historic BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg. The author says he expresses his talents and creativity as a freelance video editor.

Battle’s book, “Wilhelm the Lemming: How I was Dethroned and Became Emperor,” illustrated by Gary Val, entices readers by this description on Amazon.com:

“The citizens of Rulksferd have had enough!

“A spoiled lemming named King Wilhelm goes mad with power and rules the citizens of Rulksferd with an iron fist.

“Now, kicked out of the kingdom and on the run, King Wilhelm finds himself in a magical adventure filled with pirates, genie, ruby slippers, invisible cloaks, and giant boars!

“Find out how this little lemming learns a lesson in forgiveness as he saves the world from a looming threat.”

