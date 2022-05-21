OPTP to present 'The Graduate': 'Different' production for theater group will run June 2-5

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players is currently in rehearsal for its latest production, "The Graduate," a play adapted by Terry Johnson, based on the novel by Charles Webb and the movie version in 1967.

The play explores family dysfunction, unhappy marriages and destructive relationship decisions from the perspective of a young man seeking purpose in life following his graduation from college.

Coe Dantzler, director, said theater-goers who come to this show will see a show that is different from other OPTP productions because not only will you laugh "but the show will also make you think." He said it is more mature than some of OPTP's recent shows.

The show, with an adult theme, consists of a cast that has appeared in many acclaimed OPTP productions at the Bluebird Theatre, located at 1141 Russell St. in Orangeburg. Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday June 2-4, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The cost of tickets is $15 and may be obtained through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/ and at the door.

Dantzler is no stranger to theater-goers, having appeared in many OPTP productions including portraying Charlie Brown in "You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown," Bill Austin in "Mamma Mia," Professor Plum in "Clue," The French Taunter in "Monty Python’s Spamalot," and most recently as Maude the bartender in "Bye Bye Birdie."

Dantzler also directed "9 to 5: The Musical" and co-directed "Happily Ever Once Upon."

Although he enjoys being on stage, Dantzler said he has wanted to direct a smaller show like this.

"With this show, I can focus on the actors and their characters," Dantzler said. "It’s still incredibly funny, but is also dramatic and deals with heavier themes."

Playing the role of Benjamin will be Will Inabinet, who has worked in local theater for 15 years.

He said he likes playing the role of Benjamin because "it’s written in a very natural way." He said that he enjoys taking the worst of human nature and playing that on the stage, stating that the role he is playing in this show is "very toxic."

Anseanee “Sherri” Williams has appeared on the Bluebird stage for more than 20 years and described local theater as "a true blessing." Sherri plays the role of Mrs. Robinson, a role she describes as "truly challenging" because it gets her out of her comfort zone.

"This character is so complex as she is an alcoholic, a mother, a wife and what we would call a cougar," she said.

Kimberly Ott has appeared on the OPTP stage since age 6, when she played the role of Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker." She shares her love of theater with her dad, who is also in this production; John Ott plays the role of her dad in the show. Kimberly plays the role of Benjamin's girlfriend in "The Graduate."

"I'm having a lot of fun playing the role of Elaine," Kimberly Ott said. "I get to cry and scream and lie on the ground."

Kimberly most recently played the role of Yvette in "Clue," and has also appeared in "An Evening of Culture," "The Odd Couple" and "Happily Ever Once Upon."

John Ott has been in numerous OPTP productions over the past 25 years, including "Death of a Salesman," "Lombardi," and "On Golden Pond." He directed his first show, "Clue," last year. He said he enjoys the challenge of playing a role that is different.

"I play the long-suffering Mr. Robinson, husband of the notorious Mrs. Robinson," Ott said. "My character isn't a huge part, but it's a good part with lots of intensity as my character finds out what's been going on and strives to make sense of it all."

Bobby Wood played the main role of the Butler in "Clue" and said he's enjoying playing a smaller role as Benjamin's father in "The Graduate." Wood enjoys local theater and has appeared in many shows.

"I began acting with OPTP in the early to mid 1990s and have acted with the Flowertown Players and Greenwood Community Theater as I moved around S.C.," Wood said. "Since returning to Orangeburg about 10 years ago, I have appeared in several productions, most recently as King Arthur in 'Spamalot' and Wadsworth in 'Clue.'"

Jessica Nuckolls plays the role of Benjamin's mother and said she loves the creative freedom she has in developing the personality of the role.

"She strives to be that classic '60s housewife and mother, standing behind her husband and son," Nuckolls said. "She has always done everything she can in creating a loving and caring environment. She can’t understand how her son has grown to make the decisions he has made and blames herself for his choices."

The cast also includes John Capizzi, Andy Faust Sanders, Donnaya "Mulan" Freeman and Presley Mack.

