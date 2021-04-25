OPTP to present 'Clue On Stage' June 24-27

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players will present "Clue On Stage" based on the board game "Clue" that inspired the 1985 movie by the same name.

"This show will be a challenge because there are so many characters and so many different sets in this mystery/comedy," first-time director John Ott said.

Ott has appeared in numerous OPTP productions over the last 25 years, including "Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner," "Baskerville," "The Odd Couple," "On Golden Pond," "Death of a Salesman," and "Lombardi."

"I've been very fortunate to play many different characters," Ott said. "I am looking forward to directing "Clue On Stage" and hope that the audience will enjoy this show."