Operation Overnight: Patriots Point relaunches popular camping program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will relaunch its historic overnight program and is now taking reservations. Now called Operation Overnight, groups can spend one or two nights aboard the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier and sleep in the same bunks as sailors in World War II.

Patriots Point has one of the longest-running overnight museum ship experiences and attracts visitors from across the country. Guests enjoy sleeping in traditional Navy berthing compartments, after-hours access to the museum, and a movie night in the ship’s theater.

“We guarantee this will be an unforgettable adventure,” said Operation Overnight Director Sarah Edmiston. “We see adults visit who slept aboard when they were a child. They had so much fun that decades later they are bringing their children to share in those memories.”

Included with Operation Overnight is a new immersive Live Like a Sailor program. Through Live Like a Sailor, groups will take guided tours of the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, and Medal of Honor Museum. They will learn history, naval terminology, and heroism as they discover the stories of those who served on these ships.

Edmiston said, “When guests leave Operation Overnight, I want them to say: ‘I learned about honor. I learned about patriotism. I learned how to be brave.’ I hope this is an experience they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Operation Overnight is available to groups of 10 people or more. Groups can choose between a one or two-night stays which include museum admission, the Live Like a Sailor program, commemorative patch, and more. To make a reservation, visit patriotspoint.org.

