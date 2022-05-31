Opening night Thursday for OPTP’s ‘The Graduate’

Opening night for the Orangeburg Part-Time Players' latest production, "The Graduate," is scheduled for Thursday night at the BlueBird Theatre on 1141 Russell St.

Coe Dantzler, director, invites theater-goers to come to this show "because it's a strong comedy with some dramatic moments led by a very strong cast."

The show, with an adult theme, explores family dysfunction, unhappy marriages and destructive relationship choices from the perspective of a young man seeking purpose following college graduation.

"The Graduate" runs Thursday through Saturday, June 2, through June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. Cost of tickets is $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/ and at the door.

