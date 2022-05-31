 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opening night Thursday for OPTP’s ‘The Graduate’

  • 0
060122 optp graduate.JPG

From left, pictured with director Coe Dantzler are Andy Faust Sanders, John Capizzi, Jessica Nuckolls, Will Inabinet, Kimberly Ott, Anseanee "Sherr" Williams, and John Ott. Not pictured are Bobby Wood and Donnaya "Mulan" Freeman.

 CINDY OTT, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Opening night for the Orangeburg Part-Time Players' latest production, "The Graduate," is scheduled for Thursday night at the BlueBird Theatre on 1141 Russell St.

Coe Dantzler, director, invites theater-goers to come to this show "because it's a strong comedy with some dramatic moments led by a very strong cast."

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

The show, with an adult theme, explores family dysfunction, unhappy marriages and destructive relationship choices from the perspective of a young man seeking purpose following college graduation.

"The Graduate" runs Thursday through Saturday, June 2, through June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. Cost of tickets is $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/ and at the door.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News