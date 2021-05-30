OCFAC to host in-person summer camps

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center announced today that it plans to host its 2021 summer camps in person, after being closed due to COVID-19. The summer camps are expected to run from June 14-18, June 21-25 and July 19- 23, with different classes available for different age groups. Per COVID-19 protocols, class sizes will be limited, and all participants will be required to wear masks.

“The Arts Center is so excited to be opening its doors for summer camps once again. COVID-19 has kept us all apart for too long, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to bring people back together through art,” Heather Rast, 2021 summer camp director, said. “Our staff and teachers are eagerly looking forward to providing children with fun and safe summer activities.”

A wide variety of classes will be available for a wide variety of age groups, including:

Wearable Art with Heather Rast

KIDSMove with Celeste Smith

Drama PLUS with KeAndra Johnson

Paintbrushes and Pencils with Rachel Wilder

Mindful Mosaics with Alice French