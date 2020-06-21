New kids trail opens on Palmetto Trail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEAK -- The Palmetto Conservation Foundation has partnered with the Kids in Parks program to install a new TRACK Trail along the Palmetto Trail in Peak, SC. Children and families are invited to hike the new TRACK Trail, which was installed on June 5 in conjunction with National Trails Day.

The trail in Peak is located on a section of the Palmetto Trail called the Peak to Prosperity Passage. Like the passage name, this new kids trail is going to help lead kids and families to new levels of prosperity through outdoor recreation, improved physical activity, and connection to place. “We are excited to have partnered with Kids in Park and to offer the TRACK Trail program at our very popular Alston Trailhead. Featured at the new Alston Trailhead kiosk are the hands-on brochures which will guide trail users to understand the Peak to Prosperity Passage history along with the many wild creatures and native fauna specific to this area,” said Mary Roe, Palmetto Trail Executive Director.

The Kids in Parks program has created a nationwide network of TRACK Trails, which introduce young people to the wonders of nature. “With each of these trails, we hope to engage children in the joys of outdoor exploration for their well-being and the future stewardship of these amazing public spaces,” said Jason Urroz, Program Director for Kids in Parks, a program of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.