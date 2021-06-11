Mystery-comedy ‘Clue’ coming to Bluebird

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players will present "Clue on Stage," based on the board game Clue that inspired the 1985 movie.
The show is directed by John Ott, who has appeared in numerous OPTP productions over the last 25 years.
“Since this is my directorial debut, I would never have been able to make this production happen without help from many people,” Ott said.
The talented cast has worked hard, he said.
“So much time and energy goes into every production. OPTP is blessed to have hard-working people, not only on the board but also its members,” he said.
This mystery-comedy production features the following cast, in alphabetical order:
• John Capizzi as Colonel Mustard, who said he is enjoying playing the role of because “he is tough and dense, so there is not much acting on my part:”
• Coe Dantzler as Professor Plum, who said, “The most challenging part is learning the lines. The dialogue can be very quick, bouncing back and forth between characters.”
• Donnaya "Mulan" Freeman, who plays the role of Miss Scarlet. She said playing the role is a challenge, but one that she is grateful for.
“Being that this is my very first time participating in a theater production as one of the main characters, I would say the whole experience is challenging, from learning lines, cues, blockings, posture and voice tones,” she said.
Main cast members also include Peggy Hirth as Mrs. Peacock and Donald Lee Jr. as Mr. Green.
Kimberly Ott plays the role of Yvette the Maid and said, “This has been a fun show with a very talented cast. I have really enjoyed getting to know and work with everyone.”
Sherri Copeland Williams plays the role of Mrs. White and Bobby Wood plays the role of Wadsworth the Butler.
Rounding out the cast: Wesley Battle as Mr. Body, Jessica Nuckolls as the Cook, Peter Sonne as the Motorist, Bo McBratnie as the Police Officer, Phyllis Davis as the Chief of Police, Arianna Saunders as the Singing Telegram Girl and Dyna Wactor as the Police Officer.
The Rev. Lisa C. Hawkins also plays the role of the Police Officer, and said, "I love the costume and the authority of the role. While I think it is very comical, rewinding the scene – walking backwards quickly – is not my favorite part!"
Production manager for "Clue on Stage" is Randy Etters.
Showtimes are Thursday, June 24, through Saturday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinee, June 27, at 3 p.m.
The BlueBird Theatre is located at 1141 Russell St. in Orangeburg.
Tickets are $15 and are available via the internet at "Ticketleap orders." There is a $1.50 surcharge for each ticket ordered. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theater will allow only half-capacity seating for each show.