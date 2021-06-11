Mystery-comedy ‘Clue’ coming to Bluebird

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players will present "Clue on Stage," based on the board game Clue that inspired the 1985 movie.

The show is directed by John Ott, who has appeared in numerous OPTP productions over the last 25 years.

“Since this is my directorial debut, I would never have been able to make this production happen without help from many people,” Ott said.

The talented cast has worked hard, he said.

“So much time and energy goes into every production. OPTP is blessed to have hard-working people, not only on the board but also its members,” he said.

This mystery-comedy production features the following cast, in alphabetical order:

• John Capizzi as Colonel Mustard, who said he is enjoying playing the role of because “he is tough and dense, so there is not much acting on my part:”

• Coe Dantzler as Professor Plum, who said, “The most challenging part is learning the lines. The dialogue can be very quick, bouncing back and forth between characters.”

• Donnaya "Mulan" Freeman, who plays the role of Miss Scarlet. She said playing the role is a challenge, but one that she is grateful for.