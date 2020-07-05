Mullikin to lead expedition along Palmetto Trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina attorney, university professor and world explorer Tom Mullikin has chosen the Palmetto Trail as his pathway to showcase the unique natural beauty of the Palmetto State and highlight environmental threats to its most vulnerable areas. Mullikin’s trek is dubbed the South Carolina Seven (SC7) Expedition.

As Mullikin follows the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea, the expedition will highlight the 'CAROLINA 7’ – so-named for the seven geographic wonders unique to the Palmetto State. The purpose of the expedition is to bring attention to the natural marvels that need our protection and the myriad outdoor adventures that await us in our own backyards and beyond.

Along the way, Mullikin will take part in “Fireside Chats” to focus on issues ranging from childhood fitness to floodwater management. Among them will be a chat at RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg, home of the Palmetto Trail Pale Ale, and one at the Palmetto Trail Headquarters in Columbia, SC.