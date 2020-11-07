Movies at the BlueBird presents three golden oldies

Movies at the BlueBird will present three more films in November.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be screened at 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 21-22.

“And Then There Were None” (1945) will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

“The Fast and the Furious” (1955) will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Admission is $5, with concessions for $1 each. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Doors open one hour before showtime.

The BlueBird Theatre is located at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg.

