 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Movies at the BlueBird presents three golden oldies
0 comments

Movies at the BlueBird presents three golden oldies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OPTP logo

Movies at the BlueBird will present three more films in November.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be screened at 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 21-22.

“And Then There Were None” (1945) will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

“The Fast and the Furious” (1955) will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Admission is $5, with concessions for $1 each. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Doors open one hour before showtime.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The BlueBird Theatre is located at 1141 Russell St., Orangeburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News