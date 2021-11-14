Monster trucks are coming to SC Motorplex

COLUMBIA – "Monster Truck Chaos" is coming! Don’t miss your chance to see high flying, car crushing monster trucks on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the South Carolina Motorplex, 194 Dragstrip Road, in Neeses. Gates open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and kids get in free with the purchase of any adult ticket.

See two-time World Champion Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr Jekyll and more in this all-out side by side racing and freestyle Monster Truck Show.

Named team of the year 3 years in a row, family owned and operated, 2xtreme Racing Series is a first-class family show fielding some of the most recognizable and experienced Monster trucks and drivers in the sport.

“We are so excited to finally bring this show to South Carolina," said Bounty Hunter pilot Jimmy Creten. “The fans here are great and adding this city to our tour has been on our radar from the beginning.”