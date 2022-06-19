Miss South Carolina pageants kick off June 21

COLUMBIA -- Miss South Carolina Pageant will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. The winner will receive $60,000 in scholarships and compete at the Miss America pageant. Scholarships and awards will be presented to the Miss candidates in a total amount of $200,050. Fox TV will carry the finals live on Saturday night.

Oshia Smalls will represent Orangeburg County. She was crowned Miss Orangeburg County on March 6, at the BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg.

Smalls is a native of Orangeburg County, where she attended public school at Felton Laboratory School, 2010, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 2014, and South Carolina State University, 2020. She received her bachelor’s degree in special education with a concentration in learning disabilities and is a current teacher at Edisto Elementary School in Cordova, and the head cheerleading and dance coach at Denmark Technical College.

The Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Township. Total teen cash scholarships and savings bonds will be $64,875.00. The winner will receive $10,000 and compete at Miss America’s OutStanding Teen competition.

There will be three consecutive nights of preliminary competitions for both pageants at 7 p.m. June 21-23, at the Township Auditorium. Preliminary winners will be announced each night.

Tickets for the events can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Township Auditorium Box Office.

The reigning Miss South Carolina is Julia Herrin and reigning Miss South Carolina Teen is Dabria Aguilar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0