Miss S.C. pageant moves to Aug. 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The live telecast of the Miss South Carolina competition will move to Saturday night, Aug. 1, instead of the original airdate of June 27, in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The date change was announced today by the Board of Directors for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

“The health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers and production team are what matter most during this unprecedented time. Crowning a new Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen are traditions we will continue, but only when it is safe to do so,” said Erin Gambrell, Chairman of the Board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

Candidates for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen will compete in various phases of competition during the week of July 26 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. Specific details of Competition Week are being determined and will be announced as soon as possible on the organization’s website, www.miss-sc.org.

The new Miss South Carolina will receive a $60,000 college scholarship, the largest in the nation, and will compete later this year for the job of Miss America. Over $200,000 is awarded annually to South Carolina’s local and state titleholders.

Morgan Nichols is the reigning Miss South Carolina and Kellan Fenegan is the current Miss South Carolina Teen. For information on the organization’s mission and how you can attend Competition Week, please visit our website at www.miss-sc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0