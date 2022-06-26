Miss S.C. and Miss S.C. Teen crowned

COLUMBIA – Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia on Saturday.

Jill is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America pageant.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:

First runner-up: Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant

Second runner-up: Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel

Third runner-up: Miss Clemson, Tara Moore

Fourth runner-up: Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn

Rounding out the top 10 are:

Miss Darlington, Catherine Smith

Miss Greater Greer, Rachel Carter

Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips

Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu

Miss River City, Catie Rawl

Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022. Piper is a 17-year-old from Fountain Inn and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to Canned Heat and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen are:

First runner-up: Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Fowler

Second runner-up: Miss North Charleston Teen, Savannah McAlister

Third runner-up: Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe

Fourth runner-up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Mallory Alverson

