Miss S.C. and Miss S.C. Teen crowned

COLUMBIA – Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia on Saturday.
Jill is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America pageant.
Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:
- First runner-up: Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant
- Second runner-up: Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel
- Third runner-up: Miss Clemson, Tara Moore
- Fourth runner-up: Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn
Rounding out the top 10 are:
- Miss Darlington, Catherine Smith
- Miss Greater Greer, Rachel Carter
- Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips
- Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu
- Miss River City, Catie Rawl
Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022. Piper is a 17-year-old from Fountain Inn and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to Canned Heat and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen are:
- First runner-up: Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Fowler
- Second runner-up: Miss North Charleston Teen, Savannah McAlister
- Third runner-up: Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe
- Fourth runner-up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Mallory Alverson