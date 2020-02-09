{{featured_button_text}}
The 10th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at City Roots urban farm in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood.

Hosted by the festival’s founding organization, the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, the family-friendly event will kick off with the customary neighborhood Mardi Gras parade at 11 a.m., followed by a music festival with more than 20 live bands from 12 to 6 p.m.

The festival will feature cold beverages, and a variety of cuisines will be available for purchase from several local food trucks and vendors.

Admission for the music festival is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under; it is free to participate in the parade. Find festival information and buy advance tickets: http://www.mardigrascolumbia.com.

