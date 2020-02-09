COLUMBIA – The 10th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at City Roots urban farm in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood.
Hosted by the festival’s founding organization, the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, the family-friendly event will kick off with the customary neighborhood Mardi Gras parade at 11 a.m., followed by a music festival with more than 20 live bands from 12 to 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The festival will feature cold beverages, and a variety of cuisines will be available for purchase from several local food trucks and vendors.
Admission for the music festival is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under; it is free to participate in the parade. Find festival information and buy advance tickets: http://www.mardigrascolumbia.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.