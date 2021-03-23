‘Mamma Mia!’ comes to BlueBird stage; OPTP presents show based on ABBA music

“Sam Carmichael is an architect from the U.S. He knew Donna when they were very young. And he fell on love with her, but he was engaged to another woman,” Anderson said.

“He’s kind of a playboy, I assume he’s wealthy, he’s an architect. He designed the Taverna, he sketched it out on a menu. And Donna kept it and that is what she built,” he said. “But he never knew about it. He wanted to come back one day and build it because he loved the island, but he comes back and is like ‘Holy crap, she built it.’”

Shields Fairey portrays Sophie Sheridan, Donna’s daughter.

“Sophie is a very bubbly 20-year-old. She’s so excited to get married and all this family stuff has started crashing down on her. And so it’s a whirlwind of events that happens throughout the story,” she said.

Carolyn Horne plays Donna Sheridan, a “free-spirited single mom who runs a hotel in a small Greek island. She’s been in love with a man her whole life who ran off to get married.

“And she’s raised her daughter all by herself, and her daughter’s now 20.”

Michelle Hunt plays a friend of Sophie and also serves as assistant director.