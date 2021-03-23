‘Mamma Mia!’ comes to BlueBird stage; OPTP presents show based on ABBA music

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players’ latest production is the musical “Mamma Mia!," based on the music of 70s Swedish sensations ABBA.
In a role made popular in the film by Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep, Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends.
Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.
“We’re going with the theme, ‘Here We Go Again,’ because we were supposed to have done this last year,” Director Donald Lee said.
The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on their plans, and the show was canceled a week before opening.
“We’re about to run it again,” he said.
“‘Mamma Mia’ is basically written around all the music of ABBA, so that’s what the play is based on,” he said. “A lot of people know it from the movie starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, but we’re doing our own BlueBird Theatre take on it. It’s going to be real fun. It’s going to be an experience, not just a production.”
Russell Anderson plays Sam Carmichael.
“Sam Carmichael is an architect from the U.S. He knew Donna when they were very young. And he fell on love with her, but he was engaged to another woman,” Anderson said.
“He’s kind of a playboy, I assume he’s wealthy, he’s an architect. He designed the Taverna, he sketched it out on a menu. And Donna kept it and that is what she built,” he said. “But he never knew about it. He wanted to come back one day and build it because he loved the island, but he comes back and is like ‘Holy crap, she built it.’”
Shields Fairey portrays Sophie Sheridan, Donna’s daughter.
“Sophie is a very bubbly 20-year-old. She’s so excited to get married and all this family stuff has started crashing down on her. And so it’s a whirlwind of events that happens throughout the story,” she said.
Carolyn Horne plays Donna Sheridan, a “free-spirited single mom who runs a hotel in a small Greek island. She’s been in love with a man her whole life who ran off to get married.
“And she’s raised her daughter all by herself, and her daughter’s now 20.”
Michelle Hunt plays a friend of Sophie and also serves as assistant director.
“This is my first time assistant directing, so not much experience there. But I think for the time we’ve had in comparison to other productions I’ve a part of, whether I’ve been behind the scenes or helping on a choreographer position, we’ve done very well. Most of us are ‘off book’ and they know their blocking and their choreography,” she said.
Choreographer Brice Drew said everything’s coming together.
“It’s going great. This is my first play that I’ve choreographed,” she said. “People mess up and all, but that’s what makes it beautiful because even though they mess up, they’re so eager to keep trying. And in the end, they get it all right.”
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25; Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27, and at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.
The BlueBird Theatre will be operating at about half capacity to allow social distancing. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask when they enter, hand sanitizer will be available and the theater and shared areas will be cleaned between shows, OPTP President Wendy Crider said.
“We’re excited to have our doors open and shows back on our stage,” she said.
Find out more at www.optp.org.