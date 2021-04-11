MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – It's time to "Bring Back The Fun in 2021." After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2.

This popular spring event will present a variety of entertainment and activities for people of all ages. Acrobatic dogs, thrill rides, a petting zoo, pig races, contests, festival foods, and fresh strawberries. Organizers state the event will be spread out on over 20 acres outdoors with a plan in place that is an effort to ensure all who attend enjoy a safe, healthy, day of fun on the farm.

Long-time Boone Hall owner Willie McRae, who passed away last year, began the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival as a two-acre u-pick strawberry patch in 1997. Under McRae's leadership, the event grew into one of the largest spring festivals in the state. After last year's hiatus, the staff and management of Boone Hall are excited to resume what has become a spring tradition for many South Carolina families.

This will be the first Lowcountry Strawberry Festival for General Manager Jim Westerhold, who took over leadership of Boone Hall last May after McRae’s passing.