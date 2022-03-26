Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16.

A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.

New this year is Lew-E’s Comedy Circus, Doc Magic, the Magic Of John Tudor, and a variety of balloon art.

Popular events will return:

Little Miss Berry Princess Contest: Sunday April 10, at 2 p.m. on the Midway Stage.

Mr. John Deere Contest: Saturday April 9, at 1 p.m. on the Midway Stage.

Strawberry Pie Eating Contest: Win a $100 Boone Hall Prize Pack (and Major Bragging Rights). Contests daily at 3 p.m. on April 9, 10, 15 and 16.

Gate hours are daily noon to 9 p.m. except Saturdays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food vendors, midway rides, games and attractions will remain open a minimum of one hour past the scheduled gate-closing time.

Festival admission includes access to the event grounds, complimentary shows, grounds entertainment, petting zoo, photo opportunities, U-Pick hayride, and fun on the farm.

The cost is $15 for ages 12 and up and $10 for ages 3 to 11.Ages 2 and under are free with paying adult.

Longtime Boone Hall owner Willie McRae, who passed away in 2020, began the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival as a two-acre u-pick strawberry patch in 1997. Under McRae's leadership, the event grew into one of the largest spring festivals in the state. After last year's hiatus, the staff and management of Boone Hall are excited to resume what has become a spring tradition for many South Carolina families.

For more information: https://www.boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-lowcountry-strawberry-festival/

