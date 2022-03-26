‘Love triumphing overall’: ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ arrives at BlueBird stage

The BlueBird Theatre will be host to the 1960s musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players are excited about the production, which promises to have lots of music, dance and comedy.

“It’s a rollicking good show with dancing and comedy – a show about love triumphing overall,” actor Kevin Patterson said.

“It’s a wonderful show to bring your date to, whether it’s your spouse or your girlfriend or boyfriend. It’s a wonderful time to spend an evening – two and a half hours of lots of fun. I guarantee you’ll be humming tunes when you leave the show,” Patterson said.

“It’s a chance to bring a lighthearted bit of distraction from all of today’s issues and problems, a good way to lose yourself in a fun occasion,” he said.

The feelings were backed by actress Hope Miles, who plays Rosie DeLeon in the play.

“It’s hilarious, it’s fun and it’s a wonderful way to spend the evening,” Miles said. “I think it’ll be really entertaining because some of our older generation will relate to it and the younger generation will really get a lot into the past.”

The inspiration behind the show came from a previous production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” It brought together teens from different schools around the Orangeburg area.

“We did this show back in 1996 and absolutely had a ball. The main thing is that we had teenagers from O-W, Edisto and OP, and they were just wonderful. They had a lot of friendships and really enjoyed it,” Assistant Director Mitzie DeAloia said.

“When the time came to start looking for a show, we decided to have the teenagers and children in this. It is a cast that is predominantly teenagers,” DeAloia said.

The original “Bye Bye Birdie” was first performed in 1960 and created by Michael Stewart. It is set in the late 1950s and is centered on singer Conrad Birdie, a take-off of Elvis Pressley.

“This is a take-off of him going into the Army. Albert is trying to make a lot of money off of Conrad because he can be, for lack of a better word, cocky. Conrad then goes to Sweetapple, Ohio to kiss the president of his fan club,” DeAloia said.

“It’s a really fun show and it’s a lot of really good music. This is a cast with new people. I love the music, love the characters. I just really like everything about it. I really think the community will like it,” DeAloia said.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31 through Saturday April 2, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3.

Visit www.optp.org for information and tickets.

