Local historian to present old photos at Elloree Museum March 10

Orangeburg author and historian Dr. Gene Atkinson will give a presentation on old photographs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Inc
The theme is “Remembering Orangeburg through Old Pictures from the Past: Do You Know Your Patriotism?”
Atkinson was born in Orangeburg in 1947 and attended the Orangeburg public schools growing up. His college education was obtained at the University of South Carolina, followed by his dental education at the College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.
He served in the United States Air Force as a dentist at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. It was there that he met his wife, Colleen, who was a registered nurse in the Air Force. They married in 1977.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1976, Atkinson established his dental practice in Orangeburg and practiced there until his retirement in 2019.
Atkinson has been active in many community projects as well as dental projects all through the years. From his interest in local history, he has authored four books on Orangeburg’s history, as well as three other books.
For more than 35 years, he has shown informative slide shows to area church and civic groups as well as retirement and assisted living homes. From a dental standpoint, he has presented slide shows each year for more than 40 years to thousands of elementary school students in Orangeburg on the importance of good oral health.
There is no charge for the program, but reservations are required. Call the museum at 803-897-2225.