Local author shows passion for teaching Black History

Aiken Center for the Arts connected students in the area with local author Dr. Walter Curry, who initiates conversations about the past to help students shape the narratives of their future, combining education, creativity, and passion.
Most recently, Dr. Curry spoke to students at Wagener-Salley High School, introducing himself and his award-winning book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from The Past (1830-1960).” In addition, the Wagner-Salley 11th grade English classes will read Dr. Curry’s book and hold discussions with him as he provides insight into the greater themes of civic engagement, tragedy, and achievement. Aiken Center for the Arts hopes that Dr. Curry’s sessions at Wagner-Salley will encourage other schools to weave his book into their programming and bring to life untold stories from Aiken county’s African American history.
In class discussions with students, Dr. Curry showed that history is alive and an important source of connection to our communities. After the students have read narratives from his book, he utilizes stories from the past to empower students to embrace their future and create their own pathways. He demonstrates that education was crucial but not singularly sufficient for sustaining his journey to authorship. He emphasizes that it took the intertwining of education and passion to bring his book from research to reality. For him, genealogy linked education and passion, and he encourages students to connect with their own histories as they explore their interests and investigate career options.
Dr. Curry expressed sincere enthusiasm for the opportunity to share his work, experiences, and thoughts with students.
"I am ecstatic that my book will be included in the curriculum as an empowering publication for Wagener-Salley High School students to learn history though the lenses of my family, who are natives of the Wagener-Salley community and who, including my mother, graduated from Wagener-Salley High School.
The overarching goal is to encourage schools to incorporate genealogy into their curriculum, so both teachers and students will learn the value of genealogy in subject matter and their lives."
At the end of a recent session, a Wagner-Salley student, Miracle Pough, thanked Dr. Curry for demonstrating the possibility of authorship and self-publication as an achievable career option.
“I just wanted to thank you…to say I think it’s great that you came out here because I know, in the Black community, our parents might push us to do something or go into another career, so I think it’s great you showed us we have choices.”
For more information contact Caroline Gwinn, executive director of Aiken Center for the Arts, execdir@aikencenterforthearts.org or call the Arts Center at 803-641-9094.