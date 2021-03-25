Local author shows passion for teaching Black History

Most recently, Dr. Curry spoke to students at Wagener-Salley High School, introducing himself and his award-winning book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from The Past (1830-1960).” In addition, the Wagner-Salley 11th grade English classes will read Dr. Curry’s book and hold discussions with him as he provides insight into the greater themes of civic engagement, tragedy, and achievement. Aiken Center for the Arts hopes that Dr. Curry’s sessions at Wagner-Salley will encourage other schools to weave his book into their programming and bring to life untold stories from Aiken county’s African American history.

In class discussions with students, Dr. Curry showed that history is alive and an important source of connection to our communities. After the students have read narratives from his book, he utilizes stories from the past to empower students to embrace their future and create their own pathways. He demonstrates that education was crucial but not singularly sufficient for sustaining his journey to authorship. He emphasizes that it took the intertwining of education and passion to bring his book from research to reality. For him, genealogy linked education and passion, and he encourages students to connect with their own histories as they explore their interests and investigate career options.