Library Genealogy Series to host Dr. Walter Curry

The South Carolina State Library African American Genealogy Series will host local author Dr. Walter Curry Jr., who will present on "Writing Family History: The Narrative Inquiry Approach."

It is one of the presentations offered by Curry’s company, Renaissance Publications, LLC. The webinar will focus on how to employ the Narrative Inquiry Approach to analyze family stories as units of analysis to contextualize and interpret to create meaning. The webinar will also include strategies to incorporate the Narrative Inquiry Approach in writing family history.

Curry, Ed.D, is a native of Orangeburg. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University and has earned graduate degrees in education, which includes a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction from Argosy University, Sarasota.

In 2018, Curry launched Renaissance Publications, LLC., a self-publishing company, which publishes books that focus on African American history through ancestry.

Curry has published two award-winning books, "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960)" and "The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History." Both books consist of stories that cover the lineage of Curry's ancestry from slavery, the Civil War, the Reconstruction Era, and family life in Aiken, Barnwell, Orangeburg, and Richland counties.

Curry has done book signings and presentations at local conferences, workshops, bookstores, and schools across the state and nationwide.

The South Carolina State Library welcomes all to participate in its programs. The African American Genealogy Series webinars are great for anyone interested in learning more about South Carolina genealogy and how they might conduct their own family history research. To register for the webinars, visit https://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/event/8935551. The next webinar will be Sources for African American Genealogical Research at the SC Department of Archives & History with Steven D. Tuttle.

