Leader's Conference set for March 12-14

Orangeburg author Otiti Uwagbai-Wright will host the second annual Leader's Conference Thursday through Friday, March 12-14, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

"Personal and professional development is vital for success, and many individuals desire more in their lives. That’s what we are offering at the second annual Leader’s Conference. We will offer sessions about credit restoration, homeownership, guided meditation practices, how to become an author, and several other sessions," Wright said.

Wright is founder of the nonprofit Enduring Community Center at 396 St. Paul St. in Orangeburg and author of "Southern Tears of Karma" and "Smell the Roses While You Endure: 21 Days of Enduring Affirmations."

"The three-day event will offer individuals tangible resources to help them reach their level of success. My counterparts and I will help each attendee create radical change, strategies to achieve goals and ignite their true potential. We are offering solutions to everyday situations," Wright said.

The conference will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and from 9:55 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.