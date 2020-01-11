SPRINGFIELD – The family-friendly, 7th annual Bluegrass Jamming in January will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Old Springfield School at 210 Brodie St. in Springfield.
Marty Carrigg, member of the group Flatland Express, coordinates the annual event, which is a fundraiser for the Old Springfield School Restoration Project. The Old Springfield School hosts cultural events and contains a regional museum, a library and the Orangeburg County Military Museum.
“The new group that will be with us this year is the Thomas Family (of West Columbia)," Carrigg said. "They are going to be providing gospel music and are composed of a mother, father and three children.”
“Highlighting from The Thomas Family is the fiddler player, Ella Thomas. She has been at Jamming in January two years before in other groups and is a statewide fiddle champion,” Carrigg said.
Ella has been playing classical violin for more than a decade and playing bluegrass for more than seven years. She sings in church and has performed vocals throughout the South.
“The Thomas Family is her family, but she plays with other groups as well and does orchestra work,” Carrigg said.
Also performing this year are Flatland Express and the Pine Hill Ramblers.
The Thomas Family will be performing at 5:30 p.m., the Pine Hill Ramblers will be performing at 6:30 p.m., and Flatland Express will be performing at 7:30 p.m.
New this year will be an open stage portion, Carrigg said.
“If there are people in the community who want to come between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and play a few tunes, we will have time set aside for that,” he said.
There will also be a few picking rooms available for jam sessions as there have been in years past. The wooden floors and tall ceilings of the Springfield School can make for good acoustics for those sessions. The open stage portion starts at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, but picking rooms, in the former classrooms of the school, may be open even sooner than that.
“The picking rooms usually open around 4 or 4:30,” Carrigg said.
Advanced tickets are $8 per person and are $10 at the door. Children 13 and under have free admission with an adult. Food will be for sale on site.
Tickets may be purchased at Enterprise Bank of Springfield, Edisto Springfield School of Arts, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, the Springfield Town Hall, ASAPH Music Store in Springfield, North Town Hall, Neeses Town Hall, Dukes Bar-B-Q on Whitman Street in Orangeburg and the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center.
