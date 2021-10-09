How to make the most of this year's state fair

COLUMBIA — The 152nd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 13-24, 2021, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair and the Celebration Super Wheel. The S.C. State Fair is committed to bringing a safe 12-day event to the Midlands region and will follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC), state and local COVID-19 guidelines. To learn more about how to make the most of your S.C. State Fair moments, visit SCStateFair.org and start planning your visit.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the tradition of the South Carolina State Fair to the Midlands and present an array of classic and new food and entertainment options — all while operating with our guests’ safety as our top priority,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. “Whether you’re coming to taste some of our state’s sweetest treats, experience our 60 rides, or visit with your favorite farm animals, it’s time to enjoy your moment at the South Carolina State Fair.”

Skip the lines and buy advance, discount tickets