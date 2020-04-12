Hiking the Palmetto Trail during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's premier cross-state trail system will remain open during the COVID-19 time period. This will allow individuals and families to get outside along their local portion of the Trail to focus on stress relief, outdoor education and overall well being during this time.

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation office will be closed, as per the governor’s executive order for South Carolina, but the trail itself will remain open. All trail users should adhere to the 6ft social distancing order, park only in designated parking areas and practice sensible trail etiquette. Any areas with gates should not be crossed, as these are private properties.

The Palmetto Trail consists of 370 miles of trail across the state. We ask that all users select passages that are closest to their homes or branch out to some of the less populated passages. Free maps can be found by going to www.palmettoconservation.org and many of the maps can now be found on the mobile app Avenza. Go to www.avenzamaps.com or find it in the app store.

