Garden club celebrates National Garden Week

Dogwood Garden Club continued its tradition of gifting areas of Orangeburg and Columbia with flowers throughout National Garden Club Week, June 5-11. The theme for South Carolina Gardeners was “Let’s Grow, South Carolina," and members delivered floral gifts to numerous places in Orangeburg and in Columbia. Local deliveries were made to the Mabry Cancer Center, the Orangeburg County Library, the Samaritan House, the Orangeburg Mayor’s Office and the County Administrative Office; a delivery was also made to the VA Clinic in Columbia.