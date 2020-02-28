‘Freedom Summer’ kicks off OCtech film series

The first film in Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Center for Creative Partnerships’ Community Cinema social justice film series will be “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964.”

The screening will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, on the campus of OCtech.

February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 1964, less than 7%of Mississippi’s African-Americans were registered to vote. For years, local civil rights workers had tried unsuccessfully to increase that number. Those who wished to vote had to face the local registrar, who would often publish their names in the paper and pass the word on to their employers and bankers. If loss of jobs and the threat of violence weren’t enough to dissuade them, the complex and arcane testing policies were certain to keep them off the rolls.