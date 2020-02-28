‘Freedom Summer’ kicks off OCtech film series

The first film in Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Center for Creative Partnerships’ Community Cinema social justice film series will be “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964.”
The screening will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, on the campus of OCtech.
February is Black History Month, and this year marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In 1964, less than 7%of Mississippi’s African-Americans were registered to vote. For years, local civil rights workers had tried unsuccessfully to increase that number. Those who wished to vote had to face the local registrar, who would often publish their names in the paper and pass the word on to their employers and bankers. If loss of jobs and the threat of violence weren’t enough to dissuade them, the complex and arcane testing policies were certain to keep them off the rolls.
In 1964, a new plan was hatched by Bob Moses, a local secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and David Dennis, field secretary for the Mississippi Congress of Racial Equality. For 10 weeks, white students from the North would join activists on the ground for a massive effort that would do what had been impossible so far: Force the media and the country to take notice of the shocking violence and massive injustice taking place in Mississippi. “Freedom Summer: Mississippi. 1964.” follows that movement.
Dennis, a civil rights activist, will lead a discussion about modern-day voter suppression following the film.
Dennis was born on a plantation in Omega, Louisiana, and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. His first involvement in the civil rights movement was as a college student at a Woolworth sit-in organized by CORE, and he went on to become a Freedom Rider in 1961. He worked as co-director of the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) and director of Mississippi’s Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), and as one of the organizers of the Mississippi Freedom Summer of 1964, working closely with Moses, Medgar Evers and members of the SNCC.
That summer, the Ku Klux Klan killed activists James Chaney, a 21-year-old black man from Meridian, Mississippi; Andrew Goodman, a 20-year-old Jewish anthropology student from New York City; and Michael Schwerner, a 24-year-old Jewish CORE organizer and former social worker, also from New York. Their deaths greatly impacted Dennis, who was supposed to be with them the night they died but was ill. Freedom Summer resulted in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.
Dennis continues to challenge current voter suppression efforts in America and speaks about his experiences in the civil rights movement through an organization called Dave Dennis Connections.
Discussion moderator will be Ellen Zisholtz, CCP president.
This year’s social justice film series is dedicated to John Hope Franklin, an American historian best known for his work, “From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African-Americans,” first published in 1947.
Additional films in the series are “The Burning Bed” starring Farrah Fawcett on Thursday, March 26, and “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges” on Thursday, April 23. The film series is funded in part by OCtech, South Carolina Humanities and AARP South Carolina.