Frederick Douglass film, others to be screened in St. Matthews

Actors' Theatre of South Carolina will begin free public screening events Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. with a screening of a video of the highly acclaimed play, ”Frederick Douglass, No Turning Back,” in partnership with the Calhoun County Library.

Following screenings, South Carolina Humanities scholars Damon L. Fordham and Alexia Helsley will join creators of the films for a Q&A with the audience. The series runs Sundays from 3 – 4:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, screenings are in the banquet hall of the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex to allow a larger audience with social distancing.

Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina is a non-profit film and theater company, which has received a major Growth Grant from South Carolina Humanities, www.schumanities.org. Funding for the Growth Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative. Screenings of the award-winning films will take place across the state throughout 2022.

Calhoun Hills Golf Complex screenings:

• Feb. 27 – “Frederick Douglass, No Turning Back” – Former slave becomes major U.S. statesman

• April 3 – “Calls to Greatness – US History: – Seven brave heroes tell their stories

• May 22 – “John Laurens' War” - Young officer fights to outlaw slavery 90 years before it ended

• June 26 – “All For Liberty” – Swiss freedom fighter and his family discover the cost of freedom

Kyle Taylor, who portrays Douglass, is glad to see the video finding a wide audience.

“Diversity brings synergy to the world. With it, all kinds of issues can be resolved harmoniously. Frederick Douglass is relevant today due to our country’s diverse differences and the importance of keeping our democracy and the U.S. Constitution the law of our land. He joins Martin Luther King, along with many white Americans, who fought for liberty and justice, to uphold the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution.”

Taylor received high acclaim in numerous reviews for his performance on tour and at Piccolo Spoleto festivals.

Clarence Felder, executive producer and co-star in all four films, is grateful for the NEH Growth Grant.

“We’re very proud of the video version of ‘Frederick Douglass, No Turning Back’ because of the amazing performance of Kyle Taylor and my wife, Chris Weatherhead’s script, taken from all three of Frederick's autobiographies. It explores Mr. Douglass's great wisdom and lifelong fight to end the cancer of slavery wherever it is found."

“We’ve screened other projects at the Calhoun County Library, and are thrilled to begin this Great American Heroes Series,” added Chris Weatherhead, producer/director of all of the films. “We’ve found many inspiring stories of people who risked their lives and families to fight for all the freedoms now guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution.”

"These are phenomenal, quality productions" said Kristen Simensen, director of the Calhoun County Library. "The opportunities that have been afforded to our patrons over the years by Actors' Theatre of South Carolina and SC Humanities have been truly incredible. We always have very positive feedback from attendees."

More information about each film is available on the Calhoun County Library website and Facebook page (calhouncountylibrary.org and @calhounlibrarysc) and on ActorsTheatreOfSC.org. (also Facebook)

Although the screenings are free, reservations are suggested as space is limited. To reserve call 803-874-3389.

The Calhoun Hills Golf Complex is located at 200 Country Club Road, St. Matthews.

In the event of a pandemic challenge, the library will attempt to notify all audience members of a new date.

