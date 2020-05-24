Florida's Grayton Beach No. 1 in top-10 US list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The sand along the coast of Grayton Beach State Park is so unique, some say it speaks to you.

It's compared to sugar, and is so white it's almost blinding in bright sunlight. And people who have been cooped up because of stay at home orders can once again go walk along it and hear the unique sound the beach makes when bare feet sink in the sand.

"It's that fine powdery sand that talks to you," said Dave Rauschkolb, a restaurant owner, surfer and beach enthusiast who lives nearby. "The 'squeak,' 'squeak,' 'squeak' of the sand when you walk in it."

It's a large reason the beach was picked as the best in the United States by Stephen "Dr. Beach" Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, who has been ranking the nation's beaches for 30 years.

"It's some of the finest white sand in the world. The first time I saw it I felt like I had to put on sunglasses it was so bright. Some people thought it was snow. I said, 'No that's not snow!'" Leatherman said with a laugh. "The sand is the highest quality in the world. It's pure quartz crystal."