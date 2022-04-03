FAB Gallery at SCSU debuts 'Drafted' exhibition

The Fine Art Building (FAB) Gallery at South Carolina State University is presenting “Drafted into the Service of a Larger Destructive Force: A Poster Show,” a collection of original digital assemblages, from Toledo, Ohio-based artist and archivist Malcolm Cunningham on display through April 8.

According to Cunningham, his work draws upon “manipulating and remixing Western iconography, archival documents … design elements from the African diaspora, expressions of wealth and Black mourning practices.”

The exhibition challenges viewers to contemplate both contemporary media narratives and historical references, as well as how systemic oppression can shape generational narratives. Along with his artistic practice, Cunningham also is the Manager of the Ebeid Center and Ebeid Neighborhood Promise for Promedica Health, a neighborhood health and wellness initiative in Toledo.

To coincide with the closing of the exhibition, Dr. Frank Martin, director of SC State’s I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium, will lead a discussion with Cunningham on April 7 from 5-6 p.m. live on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvcOuoqz0vE9F-m0bmcbYHEosEaJN1rhcg.

The discussion with Cunningham will lead off a monthlong series of programming and activities that coincide with the inaugural Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts, a celebration of the legacy of the arts in Orangeburg.

“Drafted into the Service of a Larger Destructive Force” will be on display during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.) through April 8. The FAB Gallery also is open for private tours outside of normal business hours upon request. All questions or requests for appointment should be directed to FAB Gallery Curator Ian J. Welch via email at iwelch@scsu.edu.

