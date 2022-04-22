Evans publishes booklet on wildlife for youngsters

Paulette Evans, formerly of Vance and now from Sumter, has released a new children’s booklet of stories titled, “Wild Tails of South Carolina.” The booklet contains 11 stories about wildlife that can be found S.C. swamps and woodlands.

Evans said her late parents were the inspiration for the stories, all of which deal with wildlife and conservation. “I know they would have gotten a kick out this book,” she said. “We had a lot of unusual pets when I was growing up, including four or five fawns, possums, raccoons and a bobcat. My brothers did catch a small alligator once but Daddy made them turn him loose in the swamp.”

The book dedication reads, “This book is dedicated to the memory and appreciation of my parents, David L. and Beverly B. Evans. Their experiences taught many to respect and appreciate animals--both wild and domesticated. They knew that the responsible conservation of wildlife and their habitats is not difficult--but it is necessary for future generations.”

Evans said the primary focus of the booklet is to “present a realistic perspective of the animal behavior and habitat in South Carolina.”

Evans said the booklet is written for children in kindergarten through third grade. “Written in an informative and amiable style, this booklet presents information in a simple and concise manner for overall understanding and respectful appreciation of animals in South Carolina and Southeastern regions,” Evans says.

Stories include, “The ABC’s of a Bobcat,” “Omni--the Black Bear,” “Dixie Dear: the White-tailed Deer,” “Playful Possum,” “Odd E. Otter,” and more.

“All of the wildlife featured is indigenous to South Carolina,” Evans said. “A student at Lakewood High School did all of the illustrations for each of the stories and she did a great job.”

If you would like to purchase a copy of “Wild Tails of South Carolina,” you can email Evans at patientpaul@yahoo.com or call her at 803-468-4917. The cost is $25.

