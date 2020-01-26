{{featured_button_text}}

The Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center will soon offer painting classes.

Elloree has a history of artists whose work the whole community has shared and enjoyed. Dr. Bob Holman (town murals), Dolly Parler (camellia paintings), James Hampton (creative work displayed in the Smithsonian) and world famous abstract painter Jesse R. Bardin are just some of the creative people from this small town.

The museum welcomes area talent to come together to paint and enjoy the creative process with other artists. Attendees are to bring their own supplies, brush cleaner and paper or canvas. Each artist will paint compositions in their choice of medium.

Attendees are invited to bring a completed work to be displayed in the gallery during this session for visitors and the community to enjoy.

Session One will costs $20 for six classes and run from February through April. Classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and 25; March 10 and 24; and April 7 and 21.

Bring your covered mug also. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate and water will be provided.

Call the museum to register at 803-897-2225.

