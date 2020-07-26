EdVenture partners with SCDE for summer programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- EdVenture Children’s Museum is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Education to promote STEM-education during its summer programming throughout the museum.

“As we reopened our doors last week, we knew we would be challenged with providing hands-on educational experiences in a socially distant environment and our education team tackled it head-on,” said Lisa Hailey, EdVenture’s President and CEO.“EdVenture is known as the perfect venue for families to come to have a great time together and we are proud to be a place that promotes the power of learning science, engineering, and technology through play.”

Since opening in 2003, the museum has aligned all its programs with the state’s standards, including school and group programs, camps, and outreach activities.

“This summer our activities will be different from ever before. The safety and wellbeing of our guests will take high priority and how we do floor programming has to accommodate for social distancing, meaning smaller audiences,” added Dr. Kathie Williams, the museum’s health and safety advisor.