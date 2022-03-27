DORA to present SpringFEST April 4-9

New this year will be a Downtown Scavenger Hunt. The family-friendly event will hold a search of downtown businesses to find 12 springtime friends. You can do the scavenger hunt in one day or take your time while visiting several businesses located in Orangeburg's downtown district. Find all 12 friends for a chance to win one of five $20 gift cards to several downtown businesses. Forms can be found online at downtownorangeburg.com, or on the DORA Facebook page.