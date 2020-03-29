Congaree National Park modifying operations

HOPKINS – Congaree National Park, in response to guidance from local and state officials as well as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of 8:00 AM on March 27, 2020, Congaree National Park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Congaree National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the local and state health guidance:

• The park's front country areas are closed until further notice, which includes the entrance road (National Park Road), the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and all adjacent parking lots, campgrounds, restrooms, and the following trails: Boardwalk, Bluff Trail, Longleaf Trail and Sims Trail.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Congaree National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/cong and social media channels.