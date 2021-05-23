Columbia International Festival returns June 5-6

COLUMBIA – The whole world is starting to come out from under the shadow of pandemic, and soon you'll see that happen right here in Columbia.

After a year off, members of our state's multicultural communities will gather for the 2021 Columbia International Festival, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6.

Public health will be just as much on the minds of organizers as sharing cultures. The festival will be scaled down for social distancing, with some activities in the open air, and the crowd capacity will be monitored. For the consideration and safety of guests and participants in the festival, a mask mandate will be strictly enforced indoors. All measures to prevent spread of Covid-19 will be observed.

Festival Director Dr. Raj Aluri says hundreds of people are busy making preparations for the 2021 celebration, which will be "a combination of the missed 25th anniversary and our 26th year." Since 1996, tens of thousands of people have enjoyed the annual celebration of the music, culture, food and performing arts of the various cultures, nationalities, races and language groups represented in South Carolina.