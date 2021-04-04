ColaJazz Fest coming to Midlands May 1-2

COLUMBIA – The 2021 ColaJazz Fest will be coming to the Midlands Saturday, May 1-2, at the Koger Center for the Arts. A #supportlocal themed night will showcase Columbia’s best in jazz with artists who have struggled through the pandemic. Four diverse bands will take to the stage at The Senate on Saturday, May 1. Artists include bassist Rodney Foster, Jr., guitarist Amos Hoffman, saxophone phenom Ben Eidson, Clyde Frazier’s Partly Cloudy Brass Band, and vocal sensation Brittany Turnipseed.

“Our mission at ColaJazz is to support and grow our local jazz scene," said ColaJazz Foundation, Executive Director Mark Rapp. "Having endured over a year of performance opportunities being cancelled, our local artists deserve nothing less than to be celebrated, uplifted and financially supported. The Saturday concerts at The Senate will be an exciting display of our city’s diverse and awesome jazz talents.”

The Koger Center for the Arts, in conjunction with the ColaJazz Foundation and the University of South Carolina School of Music, is also proud to announce that the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis will perform live at the Koger Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.