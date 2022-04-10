Charleston library, museum to host Walter Curry

The Charleston County Public Library in partnership with the International African American Museum Center For Family History will host Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. for live interactive conversations of his book, "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories From The Past (1830-1960)."

The events will be held at four library branches across Charleston County: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Saturday April 16, at 1 p.m.; Edisto Library, Thursday, May 12, at 4 p.m.; Bees Ferry West Ashley, Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.; and Cynthia G. Hurd/St. Andrews Library, Tuesday, May 24, at 1 p.m.

Attendees will hear directly from Curry as he shares the stories from the book that included his enslaved ancestors and notable relatives from Aiken and Orangeburg counties and features stories of individuals who were enslaved, served in the Civil War, achieved entrepreneurial success during the Jim Crow era, and much more. Curry will also discuss his writing process, heritage and techniques that he used to develop the stories in the book. A librarian will be available to share information about genealogical/family research resources available for free. Books will be available for purchase at the event or through bit.ly/thompsonbook.

Curry is a native of Orangeburg and founder of Renaissance Publications LLC. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University, and has earned several graduate degrees in education, which includes a doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Argosy University, Sarasota, Florida. Curry has received numerous accolades for his work and service, which includes the 2019 African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award and two legislative resolutions from the South Carolina General Assembly for his significant work in service to African American history and heritage in South Carolina.

For more information, visit renaissancepubllc.com or email Curry at renaissancepublicationsllc@gmail.com.

