The Orangeburg County Community of Character will hold their 19th annual Fifth Grade Outstanding Character Recognition program from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Claflin University’s Jonas T. Kennedy Complex. The public is invited.
This event coincides with the organization’s 20th anniversary year and brings together students from all across Orangeburg County and recognizes those who have exemplified outstanding character. Over 1,300 students are expected. Participating schools include Orangeburg County School District elementary schools, Felton Laboratory Charter School, and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. Claflin University will be the host sponsor.
Students, faculty, administrators, public officials and special guests will share and hear messages promoting good character while enjoying music and entertainment. Each school has selected an honoree who embodies excellence in character and has also written an essay on what character trait they feel is most important in today’s world, and these students are recognized among their parents, peers, and other distinguished guests during the program.
Over the years, students have heard and engaged in inspiring messages from local and nationally recognized presenters. This year, Hayward R. Jean will provide motivational messages of inspiration as the keynote speaker. Jean is the principal at Mellichamp Elementary School. He has received multiple honors for outstanding leadership in education. He is a youth empowerer, motivational speaker and author. The Claflin University Concert Choir and the Edisto Elementary Sensational Singers are among those providing music.
For more information, contact the Orangeburg County Community of Character at 803-534-6821 or email Evelyn Disher at edisher@orangeburgsc.net.
